Cape Fear Museum opens new exhibition on the evolution of flight from dinosaurs to modern day birds

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Museum of History and Science has opened its latest traveling exhibition “Dinosaurs Take Flight: The Art of Archaeopteryx” to be shown until May 14, 2023.

“Dinosaurs Take Flight combines original artwork with fossils, replica skeletons, hands-on activities, and interactive media to tell the amazing story of the evolution of flight. More than 9,000 species of birds walk, fly and swim across the Earth today,” states the Cape Fear Museum in a release.

Per the CFM, a fossil feather found in Germany in 1861 eventually lead to the discovery that modern day birds have descended from dinosaurs.

The exhibit also highlights paleo-artists, who create artwork based on scientific evidence of now-extinct animals. The Archaeopteryx (ahr-kee-OP-tuh-riks) is especially considered an important link between dinosaurs and birds.

“The exhibition features over 50 pieces of original artwork, murals, sculptures, research grade replicas of Archaeopteryx, a collection of real fossils representing German flora and fauna, video interviews, interactive components, and more. This mysterious animal is brought to life by the visions of painters Mark Hallett, Luis V. Rey, Julius Csotonyi, William Stout, and sculptors Gary Staab, and Dennis J. Wilson,” states the CFM.

The traveling exhibit is organized by Silver Plume Exhibitions and the Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History.

