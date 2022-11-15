Senior Connect
Two found dead following shots fired report in Bladen County

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that two people were found dead on Nov. 15...
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that two people were found dead on Nov. 15 following a shots fired report.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that two people were found dead on Nov. 15 following a shots fired report.

At around 5 a.m., deputies with the BCSO arrived at Tatum and Monroe Lane in White Oak following a shots fire report. The office stated that deputies found two deceased males at the scene.

As of this time, the sheriff’s office is investigating the incident. This story will be updated as more details are provided.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960.

