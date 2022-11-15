Bladen County adds four-way stop at accident-prone intersection

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County has added a four-way stop to the intersection of Hwy 242 and Hwy 211, which is one of the intersections with the highest number of crashes recorded by the North Carolina Department of Transportation in the county.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced the new traffic pattern in a social media post on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The intersection has had 21 recorded crashes, three of which were either fatal or involved serious injuries. Other accident-prone intersections in the county include NC 87 and Tar Heel Road with 44 crashes and Mill Street and U.S. 701 with 31 crashes between 2016 and 2020.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.