Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Bladen County adds four-way stop at accident-prone intersection

The intersection Hwy 242 and Hwy 211
The intersection Hwy 242 and Hwy 211(Bladen County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County has added a four-way stop to the intersection of Hwy 242 and Hwy 211, which is one of the intersections with the highest number of crashes recorded by the North Carolina Department of Transportation in the county.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced the new traffic pattern in a social media post on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The intersection has had 21 recorded crashes, three of which were either fatal or involved serious injuries. Other accident-prone intersections in the county include NC 87 and Tar Heel Road with 44 crashes and Mill Street and U.S. 701 with 31 crashes between 2016 and 2020.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that two people were found dead on Nov. 15...
Law enforcement identify two found dead with gunshot wounds in Bladen County
South Columbus High School
Columbus County school board, community respond after student’s racist video circulates on social media
Man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks his wife.
WATCH: N.C. man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife in wild video
Dashon Davis
Wilmington police officer injured during traffic stop, suspect arrested
41-year-old Bobbie Colston Farrior
Arrest made, victim identified in Fayetteville motel murder, sheriff says

Latest News

The Town of Carolina Beach has announced that stormwater drainage construction will close the...
Portion of Florida Ave in Carolina Beach to close for stormwater drainage construction
Over the past few months, leaders have been able to nail down the most efficient route to get...
Updated plans for Wilmington’s rail realignment project
Closure expected on Pine Harvest Drive between Wood Lily Circle and Hydrangea Court
Leland provides updated schedule for nightly road closures at Pine Harvest Drive
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the westbound right lane of...
Bridge deck repairs to close lane of Cape Fear Memorial Bridge overnight - clipped version