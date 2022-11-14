Senior Connect
Wave Transit collecting food for Stuff-the-Bus donation drive at Padgett Station

Wave Transit routes are changing, but officials say they will be faster and more convenient for riders.
Wave Transit routes are changing, but officials say they will be faster and more convenient for riders.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wave Transit is collecting donations during its Stuff-the-Bus donation drive from Nov. 14 to 23 at Padgett Station to benefit Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard and Nourish NC.

“Support your community this Thanksgiving season by stuffing a Wave Transit bus full of critical items for Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard & Nourish NC,” states Wave on their website.

Located at 520 N. 3rd Street, Padgett Station will accept donations during operating hours: weekdays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Needed items include cereal, peanut butter, fruit jelly, canned tuna, canned chicken, mac and cheese, soups and stews, whole wheat pasta, brown rice, fruit or veggie cups, knorr rice/pasta sides or other healthy foods listen on the Wave website.

