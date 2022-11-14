Wave Transit collecting food for Stuff-the-Bus donation drive at Padgett Station

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wave Transit is collecting donations during its Stuff-the-Bus donation drive from Nov. 14 to 23 at Padgett Station to benefit Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard and Nourish NC.

“Support your community this Thanksgiving season by stuffing a Wave Transit bus full of critical items for Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard & Nourish NC,” states Wave on their website.

Located at 520 N. 3rd Street, Padgett Station will accept donations during operating hours: weekdays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Needed items include cereal, peanut butter, fruit jelly, canned tuna, canned chicken, mac and cheese, soups and stews, whole wheat pasta, brown rice, fruit or veggie cups, knorr rice/pasta sides or other healthy foods listen on the Wave website.

