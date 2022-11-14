Senior Connect
UNCW Fall 2022 Senior Exhibition to be shown starting Nov. 17

UNCW Fall 2022 Senior Art Exhibition
UNCW Fall 2022 Senior Art Exhibition(University of North Carolina Wilmington)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington will show the Fall 2022 Senior Exhibition from Thursday, Nov. 17, to Friday, Dec. 16.

The exhibition will be held in UNCW’s Cultural Arts Building Art Gallery with an opening reception on Nov. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The gallery is open on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibit is required for UNCW seniors, and this exhibit will feature:

  • Kase Call
  • Karis Finn
  • Olivia Froelich
  • Claire Golder
  • Amanda Heitchue
  • Hannah Iovanna
  • Ricky Lopez
  • Shae Norton
  • Kevin Paradis
  • Hailey Randall
  • Charlotte Sperry
  • Tailore Wornom

