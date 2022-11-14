UNCW Fall 2022 Senior Exhibition to be shown starting Nov. 17

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington will show the Fall 2022 Senior Exhibition from Thursday, Nov. 17, to Friday, Dec. 16.

The exhibition will be held in UNCW’s Cultural Arts Building Art Gallery with an opening reception on Nov. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The gallery is open on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibit is required for UNCW seniors, and this exhibit will feature:

Kase Call

Karis Finn

Olivia Froelich

Claire Golder

Amanda Heitchue

Hannah Iovanna

Ricky Lopez

Shae Norton

Kevin Paradis

Hailey Randall

Charlotte Sperry

Tailore Wornom

