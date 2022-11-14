Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Portion of Florida Ave in Carolina Beach to close for stormwater drainage construction

The Town of Carolina Beach has announced that stormwater drainage construction will close the...
The Town of Carolina Beach has announced that stormwater drainage construction will close the 100 block of Florida Ave. (Generic Photo)(KSWO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach has announced that stormwater drainage construction will close the 100 block of Florida Ave.

Per the town’s announcement, the closure will begin on Nov. 14. The construction is expected to be finished by the end of the week.

While construction occurs, the entrance to Florida Ave. from Canal Drive will be closed to traffic. Residents within the construction area will have access to their properties via Delaware Ave.

Those with questions are asked to contact Daniel Keating, stormwater system manager, at (910) 524-6061.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Andrew Norville
Armed robbery suspect in custody, charged with robbery of two Dollar General stores
A road in Ogden was closed earlier this week by property owners working to build a new brewery...
Private road closure causing headaches for local businesses
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect in deadly U.Va. shooting taken into custody
Amelia Apple began working for the sheriff's office on June 30, 2022.
Detention officer fired after allegedly stealing an inflatable decoration
Rail realignment project continues for City of Wilmington (Source: WECT).
Updated plans for Wilmington’s rail realignment project

Latest News

Over the past few months, leaders have been able to nail down the most efficient route to get...
Updated plans for Wilmington’s rail realignment project
Closure expected on Pine Harvest Drive between Wood Lily Circle and Hydrangea Court
Leland provides updated schedule for nightly road closures at Pine Harvest Drive
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the westbound right lane of...
Bridge deck repairs to close lane of Cape Fear Memorial Bridge overnight - clipped version
Per the announcement, the lane will close at 9 p.m. and will reopen at approximately 5 a.m.
Bridge deck repairs to close lane of Cape Fear Memorial Bridge overnight