Portion of Florida Ave in Carolina Beach to close for stormwater drainage construction

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach has announced that stormwater drainage construction will close the 100 block of Florida Ave.

Per the town’s announcement, the closure will begin on Nov. 14. The construction is expected to be finished by the end of the week.

While construction occurs, the entrance to Florida Ave. from Canal Drive will be closed to traffic. Residents within the construction area will have access to their properties via Delaware Ave.

Those with questions are asked to contact Daniel Keating, stormwater system manager, at (910) 524-6061.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.