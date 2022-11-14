Over 300,000 generators recalled over amputation, crushing concerns

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that a recall for approximately 321,160 generators is in effect following reports of finger amputation and crushing injuries.

Per the announcement, 6500- and 8000-watt Generac, HomeLink and DR model generators are affected by this recall. Specifically, the following units are currently included on the recall list:

Unit Type Model Number First Serial Number Last Serial Number XT8000E G0064330 G0064331 3000037849 3005569372 G0064340 G0064342 XT8000EFI G0071620 G0071621 3003336356 3006597843 G0071621R GP6500 G0076720 G0076800 G0076800R G0076812 G0076830 G0076830R G0076902 G0076902R G0076903 GP6500E G0076820 G0076820R G0076822 GP8000E G0076731 G0076751 G0076751R G0076761 G0076761R G0076861 G0076861R PRO 6500M GP16505DMN GP16505DMNR PRO 6500E GP16505DEN HomeLink 6500E G0068650 G0068651 G0079960

The unit type is identified on the front of the product, per the announcement. The model and serial numbers can be found on a label on the product. Additionally, information concerning the location of the unit type, model number and serial number can be found on the Generac website.

Those who own a recalled generator are encouraged to immediately stop use of the product, unless the locking pin has been inserted to secure the handle in place before and after moving the generator.

Per the recall announcement, owners of recalled generators may call Generac for a free repair kit. The repair kit will include a set of spacers to move the handle away from the frame, eliminating the pinch point. Those who responded to the original recall will automatically be sent a new repair kit.

Per the CPSC, 37 injury reports have been submitted in relation to the issue. Twenty-four of the reports involved finger amputations, while five resulted in finger crushing.

Those wishing to contact Generac can do so from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday by phone at (844) 242-3493. Consumers may also visit www.generac.com/handlespacer or www.generac.com and click on “Important Safety Information” for more information.

The recalled generators were sold at major home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online from June 2013 to June 2021. Retailers that sold the generators include:

Ace Hardware

Amazon

Blain’s Farm & Fleet

City Electric Supply

Costco

Do it Best

Fastenal

Home Depot

Lowe’s Stores

Napa Auto Parts

Northern Tool & Equipment

Orgill

Power Equipment Direct

Ravitsky Bros.

True Value

W.W. Grainger

For more information about this recall, please visit the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

