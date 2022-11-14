Senior Connect
Over 300,000 generators recalled over amputation, crushing concerns

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that a recall for...
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that a recall for approximately 321,160 generators is in effect following reports of finger amputation and crushing injuries.
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that a recall for approximately 321,160 generators is in effect following reports of finger amputation and crushing injuries.

Per the announcement, 6500- and 8000-watt Generac, HomeLink and DR model generators are affected by this recall. Specifically, the following units are currently included on the recall list:

Unit TypeModel NumberFirst Serial NumberLast Serial Number
XT8000EG0064330
G006433130000378493005569372
G0064340
G0064342
XT8000EFIG0071620
G007162130033363563006597843
G0071621R
GP6500G0076720
G0076800
G0076800R
G0076812
G0076830
G0076830R
G0076902
G0076902R
G0076903
GP6500EG0076820
G0076820R
G0076822
GP8000EG0076731
G0076751
G0076751R
G0076761
G0076761R
G0076861
G0076861R
PRO 6500MGP16505DMN
GP16505DMNR
PRO 6500EGP16505DEN
HomeLink 6500EG0068650
G0068651
G0079960

The unit type is identified on the front of the product, per the announcement. The model and serial numbers can be found on a label on the product. Additionally, information concerning the location of the unit type, model number and serial number can be found on the Generac website.

Those who own a recalled generator are encouraged to immediately stop use of the product, unless the locking pin has been inserted to secure the handle in place before and after moving the generator.

Per the recall announcement, owners of recalled generators may call Generac for a free repair kit. The repair kit will include a set of spacers to move the handle away from the frame, eliminating the pinch point. Those who responded to the original recall will automatically be sent a new repair kit.

Per the CPSC, 37 injury reports have been submitted in relation to the issue. Twenty-four of the reports involved finger amputations, while five resulted in finger crushing.

Those wishing to contact Generac can do so from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday by phone at (844) 242-3493. Consumers may also visit www.generac.com/handlespacer or www.generac.com and click on “Important Safety Information” for more information.

The recalled generators were sold at major home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online from June 2013 to June 2021. Retailers that sold the generators include:

  • Ace Hardware
  • Amazon
  • Blain’s Farm & Fleet
  • City Electric Supply
  • Costco
  • Do it Best
  • Fastenal
  • Home Depot
  • Lowe’s Stores
  • Napa Auto Parts
  • Northern Tool & Equipment
  • Orgill
  • Power Equipment Direct
  • Ravitsky Bros.
  • True Value
  • W.W. Grainger

For more information about this recall, please visit the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

