Mother erects billboards to help those dealing with grief, addiction after losing sons

Billboards like the Know Hope NC one on Oleander Drive are meant to guide people from feeling...
Billboards like the Know Hope NC one on Oleander Drive are meant to guide people from feeling like there is no hope to knowing that there is.(WECT)
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Billboards like Know Hope NC’s on Oleander Drive are meant to guide people from feeling like there is no hope to knowing that there is.

Eight billboards, three of which are in Wilmington, memorialize hundreds of people who have died and encourage others to get help as they battle grief and addiction. Freida MacDonald, founder of Know Hope NC, says her mission was inspired after losing her two sons to gun violence and addiction.

“Know Hope came to be as a result of a tattoo my son Stephen had,” said MacDonald. “When I asked him why he got that particular tattoo, he said, ‘Because you’ve got to know hope, Momma.’ That’s my legacy from him.”

MacDonald’s son Michael fell into his addiction after his brother died as a result of gun violence in 2012. What began as a pill addiction spiraled into heroin use and eventually led to an accidental overdose while in a recovery center in Wilmington.

MacDonald hopes the billboards lead others to reach out for help with their grief and addiction recovery.

“I have as recently as this week had someone that was in detox tell me that because he saw a particular one on [I-40] that he started really thinking more about what he was doing and it led him to the decision that he was going to go to detox,” said MacDonald.

Since her sons’ death, MacDonald has made it her life’s work to help others. She now works at a recovery center and dedicates her time to her nonprofit.

