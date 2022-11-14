Senior Connect
Wilmington police officer injured during traffic stop, suspect arrested

Dashon Davis(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested in connection to the injury of a Wilmington Police Department officer during a traffic stop on Nov. 11.

The traffic stop was initiated, according to the WPD, because of a vehicle that didn’t have its registration displayed near the 2400 block of Market Street.

“As officers approached, 32-year-old Dashon Davis from Wilmington refused to exit the vehicle. Officers were mere inches away from the vehicle when the suspect suddenly put it in drive and quickly accelerated, nearly striking law enforcement. As a result, a WPD officer fell and sustained serious injuries. The suspect fled the scene. Officers showed restraint by not discharging their firearms and followed their training procedures in accordance with policy,” wrote the WPD in a release.

The officer was hospitalized and later released.

Davis turned himself in on Monday, Nov. 14 and was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting serious injury, felony flee to elude, assault with a deadly weapon, and RDO inflicting serious injury. He is now held at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

“In an unrelated incident, on October 23 around 5:10 p.m., WPD officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 100 block of Pine Cliff Drive. When officers encountered the suspect, he charged at them with a knife and then barricaded himself inside the residence. Cape Fear Regional Special Teams SWAT and Crisis Negotiation was called in to help de-escalate the situation. A 35-year-old man was served with involuntary commitment papers,” said the WPD.

