Harrelson Center expanding to provide room for more nonprofits

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Harrelson Center in downtown Wilmington has a long history, originally built as the New Hanover County Law Enforcement Center in the 1978. Then, in 2005, the building was purchased, leading to developments that have allowed the center to house 20 nonprofits.

Now, new renovations have begun for the top two floors, which have not been touched since the Harrelson Center was bought 17 years ago. There were even old jail cell doors that were taken down when the construction started during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top two floors are expected to hold eight or more nonprofits, and within the past years of fundraisers and donations, the spaces will come fully furnished with no upfront payment needed.

Organizations housed inside the Harrelson Center benefit from below market-average rent, utilities, support, security and the extra hands from the staff of the center.

Meade Van Pelt, executive director of the Harrelson Center, said that it’s more than just an office space to work in.

“We do public relations, marketing communications for them. Anything that any small business, or any nonprofit would need are the things that we as the Harrelson Center are trying to bring value to them. So having a space, just having a suite on campus is not just about space, it’s really about the partnerships and building each other up and therefore building up each individual in our community,” said Van Pelt.

With all of the organizations combined, the nonprofits at the Harrelson Center serve around 12,000 to 13,000 people a year. With more nonprofits joining the campus, they’re expected to help even more people within the next few years.

It’s all hands-on deck at this campus, and Van Pelt explained why it’s so important to have everyone under the same roof.

“So each nonprofit here has a very specific mission, that is their expertise. But the beauty of being together is that we all are capitalizing on each other’s expertise and strength. So a person may come to an organization, they can’t do it all. And so what they have the advantage of is that the partners know what every other partner does,” said Van Pelt.

There are many volunteer opportunities at the Harrelson Center, and if you’re looking to lend a hand, you can check out their opportunities here.

The center is expected to open its doors to the top two floors in the spring of 2023.

