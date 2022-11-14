First Alert Forecast: chilly and unsettled for the new work & school week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast on this Monday features big changes for the cooler across the Lower Cape Fear Region. After a chilly start in the 30s, highs in many cases will fall short of 60.

Our next best chance of showers arrives Tuesday, as low pressure moves in from the south. More seasonable upper 60s are probable, but temperatures trend lower with chilly and brisk 50s and 60s carrying into the weekend before Thanksgiving.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

The official end of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is November 30th. Though late-season storms like Nicole are rare, it’s always a great idea to stay in the know: wect.com/hurricane.

