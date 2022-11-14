Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: chilly and unsettled for the new work & school week

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Nov. 13, 2022
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast on this Monday features big changes for the cooler across the Lower Cape Fear Region. After a chilly start in the 30s, highs in many cases will fall short of 60.

Our next best chance of showers arrives Tuesday, as low pressure moves in from the south. More seasonable upper 60s are probable, but temperatures trend lower with chilly and brisk 50s and 60s carrying into the weekend before Thanksgiving.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

The official end of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is November 30th. Though late-season storms like Nicole are rare, it’s always a great idea to stay in the know: wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Norville.
Armed robbery suspect in custody, charged with robbery of two Dollar General stores
A road in Ogden was closed earlier this week by property owners working to build a new brewery...
Private road closure causing headaches for local businesses
Amelia Apple began working for the sheriff's office on June 30, 2022.
Detention officer fired after allegedly stealing an inflatable decoration
Rail realignment project continues for City of Wilmington (Source: WECT).
Updated plans for Wilmington’s rail realignment project
Holiday Trian Expo
Holiday Train Expo to feature over 30 model trains

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: much cooler and breezy conditions to wrap up the weekend
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Nov. 13, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Nov. 13, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Nov. 13, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Nov. 13, 2022
Much cooler and breezy for Sunday
First Alert Forecast: a cold front arrives tonight, temps dive into Sunday