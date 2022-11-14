Senior Connect
Developers pull request to rezone site of the Carolinian Inn for apartments and townhomes

A housing proposal on the site of the Carolinian Inn in Wilmington
A housing proposal on the site of the Carolinian Inn in Wilmington(Paramounte Engineering, Orange Capital Advisors, RIGI Inc)
By Michael Praats and Jamie Boulet
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The developers hoping to rezone the site containing the Carolinian Inn for apartments and townhomes have now pulled their request—one day before it was set to be considered at the Wilmington City Council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The Carolinian Inn, located at 2916 Market Street, was the subject of a nuisance injunction due to numerous calls to the property related to illegal activity in 2017. Despite concerns of neighbors with the hotel, the plan for multi-family housing caused criticism as well.

The proposed new homes, about 112 apartments and 36 townhomes in the version presented to the planning commission, were the subject of controversy in the nearby Beaumont neighborhood. They expressed concerns about the amount of vehicle traffic caused by the development, and the trees that would be cut down to make room for it.

Things were no better at the Wilmington Planning Commission meeting in September. Multiple people attended the meeting to speak against the project, and over 60 public comments were received for the proposal.

The commission voted 4-2 to deny the rezoning; but city council gets the final say. A proposal to turn the area into housing isn’t out of left field; the Create Wilmington Comprehensive Plan identifies the site as an area of opportunities for higher intensity, pedestrian-oriented development.

