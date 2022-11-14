Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

CHIEF: Man being chased in Pitt County threw hammers at pursuing officers

CHIEF: Man being chased in Pitt County threw hammers at pursuing officers
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - A high-speed chase this morning ended in a crash on a Pitt County roadway, and lawmen continue to search for the driver who threw hammers at them.

Grifton Police Chief Bryan Silva said it started around 11:00 a.m. when they went to a home on Dawson Road for a ‘communicating threats’ call.

Silva said one of the people was in his car in the driveway when they pulled up, and he took off.

The chief said the man started throwing out items from inside the car, including at least two hammers, at the pursuing officer. He said also tossed out were all kinds of electronic equipment, clothing bottles, and blankets. Silva said the man kept slamming on his brakes, trying to wreck the pursuing officers.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and the Highway Patrol assisted in the chase.

It ended on Worthington Road just outside of Winterville when an officer performed a pit maneuver, forcing the car off the road. The man was last seen running into some nearby woods.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks his wife.
WATCH: N.C. man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife in wild video
Dashon Davis
Wilmington police officer injured during traffic stop, suspect arrested
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
41-year-old Bobbie Colston Farrior
Arrest made, victim identified in Fayetteville motel murder, sheriff says
Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Four people, including two teenagers from Holly Springs and a man from Kinston, were killed...
4 killed in head-on collision in Wayne County, including 2 Holly Springs teenagers
The Spartan Race is a series of obstacle races of varying distance and difficulty ranging from...
Get Fit with 6: Taking your workout up a notch, training for a Spartan race
Two Mullins PD Officers injured
Two Mullins police officers injured after vehicle wreck at restaurant
Beginning in 2023, Juneteenth will be recognized as a paid holiday in the City of Charlotte.
Charlotte City Council votes to make Juneteenth a paid government holiday
Billboards like the Know Hope NC one on Oleander Drive are meant to guide people from feeling...
Mother erects billboards to help those dealing with grief, addiction after losing sons