Chemours signs agreement to end challenge of water quality permit

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Chemours signed an agreement to end their appeal of the pollutant discharge elimination permit for the Fayetteville Works site on Monday, Nov. 14.

“Today’s agreement does not change the final permit conditions and includes measures by which Chemours will proceed toward compliance with the final PFAS permit limits. Those limits take effect six months after discharge from the treatment system begins. In the agreement, Chemours agrees to take specific steps and provide monthly reports on its progress during the six-month optimization period. Chemours also agrees to dismiss its petition for a contested case hearing on the permit,” writes the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality in a release.

A National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit was approved by the NCDEQ on September 15. The plans include a barrier wall, monitoring and management of contaminated groundwater during construction, and a GAC water treatment system, the same type which is now in use at the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant.

Chemours has until March 15, 2023 to get their treatment system operational. Then, they’ll have six months after discharge from the treatment system begins to significantly reduce the levels of PFAS.

NHC Board of Commissioners vote in favor of continuing use of Cape Fear Museum building
