CFCC women’s soccer and volleyball head to national championships

The CFCC women's volleyball team(Cape Fear Community College)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
A women's soccer team poses for a photo in front of a sign that reads "Sea Devils Cape Fear...
The CFCC women's soccer team(Cape Fear Community College)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College’s women’s soccer and women’s volleyball programs are once again headed to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II National Championships.

The women’s soccer team will face No. 1 seed Holmes Community College in Tuscon, Arizona on Nov. 14, and the women’s volleyball team will face No. 2 seed Parkland College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Nov. 17.

“Winning back-to-back titles and punching our ticket to the National Tournament two years in a row isn’t easy, but it speaks volumes about the foundation our coaches have built here,” said Ryan Mantlo, athletics director at CFCC. “We’re so proud of all of our Volleyball and Women’s Soccer student-athletes for their achievements and we wish them luck and safe travels moving into tournament play.”

The soccer team placed first in the Region 10 Conference tournament, and Sea Devils were named to six out of seven of the spots on the Region 10 All-Region Team:

  • Halie Blizzard (Midfielder)
  • Ashley Bowling (Defender)
  • Alissa Campano (Defender)
  • Lauren Laux (Midfielder)
  • Maya McDonald (Forward)
  • Alyssa Wright (Forward)

As for the volleyball team, they won against Walters State on Nov. 4 and secured the South Atlantic District B Championship. Three of their players were named to the Region 10 All-Region Team:

  • First Team - Kara Walker (OH)
  • Second Team - Madie Ballou (MB) and Leah Davis (L/DS)

