Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Cat tests positive for rabies in Brunswick County, health officials remind public to vaccinate pets

Local animal shelters are reminding pet owners to make sure their rabies vaccines are up to date.
Local animal shelters are reminding pet owners to make sure their rabies vaccines are up to date.(NBC12)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Health Services says that a cat tested positive for rabies the week of Nov. 2 in the southern-central part of the county.

According to BCHS, the cat is suspected to have been injured by an unknown wild animal, become ill, and later attacked its owner. The cat was taken to a veterinarian where it was euthanized and tested for rabies.

This cat’s owner is receiving the necessary rabies vaccinations following the incident. The cat was not current with its rabies vaccinations.

BCHS writes that NC state law requires that all owned dogs, cats, and ferrets must be vaccinated against rabies at four months and keep the rabies vaccinations current throughout the animal’s life.

Health Services and the Animal Protective Services division at the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are investigating these incidents and will continue to inform the community about any safety steps they can take.

Brunswick County Health Services advises residents to take the following steps:

  • Vaccinate your pets against rabies and keep the vaccinations current. North Carolina rabies law requires that all owned dogs, cats, and ferrets must be vaccinated against rabies by four months of age and maintain the animal’s current rabies vaccination status throughout the animal’s entire lifetime.
  • Supervise pets outdoors, and keep all pets on a leash.
  • Do not feed pets outdoors. Pet food attracts wildlife.
  • Do not feed wildlife, feral cats or feral dogs.
  • Secure garbage cans with wildlife-proof lids.
  • Leave young wildlife alone. If you find a juvenile animal that appears to need help, it is best to leave it alone and call a wildlife professional.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Andrew Norville
Armed robbery suspect in custody, charged with robbery of two Dollar General stores
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect in deadly U.Va. shooting taken into custody
A road in Ogden was closed earlier this week by property owners working to build a new brewery...
Private road closure causing headaches for local businesses
41-year-old Bobbie Colston Farrior
Arrest made, victim identified in Fayetteville motel murder, sheriff says
Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

New Hanover County explained their plans for the future of the Cape Fear Museum and downtown...
NHC Board of Commissioners vote in favor of continuing use of Cape Fear Museum building, buy design plans for Project Grace
Developers pull request to rezone site of the Carolinian Inn for apartments and townhomes
Good Shepherd Center and the Innovative Financial Group are partnering to distribute 1,000 free...
Good Shepherd Center and Innovative Financial Group partner to distribute 1,000 free Thanksgiving meals
A Wilmington man was arrested in connection to an incident wherein a police officer was injured...
Wilmington police officer injured during traffic stop, suspect arrested