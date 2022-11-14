Bluewater Waterfront Grill to host fundraiser to benefit Communities In Schools of Cape Fear

Senior Connect
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bluewater Waterfront Grill will host the Blue and White Bash to benefit Communities In Schools of Cape Fear on Friday, Nov. 18 from 7 to 10 p.m.

The event will support CIS’s programs to help students at risk of dropping out and to divert students who have committed low-level offenses from the criminal justice system.

Communities In Schools hopes to raise over $25,000 during the event featuring music, heavy hours ‘devours, craft beer, wine and a silent auction.

You can buy tickets and sponsorship via this online form.

Communities In Schools Board Member Bain Cornette Freeman is joining WECT for a live interview during our 4 p.m. show today, Nov. 14, which will be added to this story after it has been aired.

