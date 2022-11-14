Bladen County man arrested, charged with sex crimes involving a juvenile

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested 43-year-old Fredrick Patrick Chancey of Clarkton on November 14 for alleged sex crimes against a 15-year-old.

Chancey is charged with statutory rape of a child, first-degree kidnapping and sexual battery.

According to a release, these charges are in connection to an incident on Friday, November 11. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may follow.

