Bladen County man arrested, charged with sex crimes involving a juvenile

Fredrick Patrick Chancey
Fredrick Patrick Chancey(Bladen County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested 43-year-old Fredrick Patrick Chancey of Clarkton on November 14 for alleged sex crimes against a 15-year-old.

Chancey is charged with statutory rape of a child, first-degree kidnapping and sexual battery.

According to a release, these charges are in connection to an incident on Friday, November 11. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may follow.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

