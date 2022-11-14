Arrest made, victim identified in Fayetteville motel murder, sheriff says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office announced one of two people wanted in a Saturday night deadly shooting in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday night.

On Saturday around 11:10 p.m., deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Carolina Motor Inn in the 2500 block of Gillespie Street in Fayetteville.

Deputies discovered that Rafael Ramon Purdie, 39, of Hope Mills, was shot. Purdie was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries. Purdie’s family members were notified.

During the investigation, deputies released photos of two people who they said may have vital information regarding the homicide investigation. A photo of a silver four-door Cadillac was also released.

Sunday night, deputies said Bobbie Colston Farrior, 41, of Fayetteville was charged with first-degree murder in Purdie’s death.

The woman who was in earlier photos released by deputies is no longer wanted by authorities, officials said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Farrior was arrested and taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center and is being held without bond. His first appearance is set for Monday at 2:30 p.m. at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Sergeant R. Brinkley at (910) 677-5463 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

