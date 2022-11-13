Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: much cooler and breezy conditions to wrap up the weekend

By Claire Fry
Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! You will feel a big difference today with only 50s and 60s as a cold front passes through the region and winds shift to bring in much cooler air from the north. Expect a few isolated showers overnight and early Sunday ahead of the front. Atmospheric conditions will provide a good chance for frost Sunday night with the middle 30s expected away from the immediate coastline.

After some much-needed rainfall from Nicole Thursday and Friday - netting in most places around an inch or so - across the Cape Fear Region, much drier conditions will take hold of the forecast through early next week. Apart from our chance overnight, our next set of moderate rain chances arrives late next Tuesday with low pressure moving across the Southeast.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

The official end of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is November 30th. Though late-season storms like Nicole are rare, it’s always a great idea to stay in the know: wect.com/hurricane.

