Battleship half marathon happening Sunday, some traffic impacts in Downtown Wilmington
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Veterans Day traditions continue Sunday with the Battleship half marathon.
There will be about 2,000 participants representing 35 states and 4 countries, including men and women serving in the United States Military.
The race starts at 7:00 a.m. on Front Street between Princess Street and Market Street. The event should wrap up around 10:30 am.
There will be some traffic impacts during the race, mainly from 7 a.m. until about 10:30 am.
Here’s a list of the main impacts:
- 3rd St. at the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
- 3rd St. at Greenfield St.
- Front St.
- Water St.
- Downtown Wilmington Riverwalk
- Greenfield Lake Park
