Battleship half marathon happening Sunday, some traffic impacts in Downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Veterans Day traditions continue Sunday with the Battleship half marathon.

There will be about 2,000 participants representing 35 states and 4 countries, including men and women serving in the United States Military.

The race starts at 7:00 a.m. on Front Street between Princess Street and Market Street. The event should wrap up around 10:30 am.

There will be some traffic impacts during the race, mainly from 7 a.m. until about 10:30 am.

Here’s a list of the main impacts:

3rd St. at the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

3rd St. at Greenfield St.

Front St.

Water St.

Downtown Wilmington Riverwalk

Greenfield Lake Park

