5th annual SENC Veterans Day Parade held on Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 5th annual Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade in downtown Wilmington.

Thousands of people lined 3rd Street, waving American flags and cheering as the parade made its way through downtown. The parade lasted about an hour and a half and featured more than 80 different groups of veterans. After the parade there was live music and food trucks for people to enjoy.

Parade organizer and Vietnam Veteran Marc Biddison said the parade this year was really special.

“This is without a doubt the biggest turnout we’ve ever had. There’s about 1500 people in the parade. The fly over, we had ECU’s marching band that is still playing down there at the end of the street. Marine Corps band, Army band, high school bands, ROTC units. And it’s all about the veterans.”

Every year there is a different grand marshal and this year it was a group that wasn’t treated well when they returned from war.

Biddison said, “This year our grand marshal were Vietnam veterans. The welcome home that most Vietnam veterans got was indifference at best and it was ugly at worst so this is our way to say come on out, we’re going to give you a different perception and they did, they did, the public was great.”

Biddison added that they want veterans to feel at home here and he said the community did a great job of that this year-- and he’s already looking forward to another great turnout next year.

