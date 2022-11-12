Updated plans for Wilmington’s rail realignment project

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over the past few months leaders have been able to nail down a route that will be the most efficient to get from the Navassa rail yard to the port in Wilmington. Now, they’re making sure that route limits traffic and pedestrian impacts.

If you have ever been stuck by a train in Wilmington, you know it can be frustrating waiting anywhere from 10-20 minutes. But, the rail realignment project in the city is going to change that. The route will cut down on wait times and open up the roads and sidewalks.

This map (below) shows the existing rail line in blue, and the proposed line is dotted in orange.

City of Wilmington rail realignment project. (City of Wilmington)

“So, as you go through, you have to do your homework and really prove out across many, many different dimensions, from environmental, to historic, to property rights, to economic and commerce issues, there’s 20, some dimensions, you have to review to prove that is the best option. So, we are at the point now where we have what’s called a preferred local alternative,” Aubrey Parsley, the City of Wilmington’s Director of Economics, said.

Parsley said the alternative includes moving the railway on South Front St. to the West side of the road.

“Eliminating those railroad crossings that are there and being able to have those trains move independently of the roadway system so that one isn’t getting in the way of the other a lot of different things,” Parsley said. “There’s port activity that runs through there, both on truck and on rail, we have NCDOT that has a project to widen the road there. They have a multi-use path actually planned for that project as well. And then you have rail realignment, running through there as well. So, what it creates is this amazing opportunity for all those agencies and stakeholders to collaborate.”

State, local, and federal leaders with the project are working on the environmental review process, which Parsley said can be two or three years long.

“The environmental review process is looking at all the different potential ways that the project could be built, and trying to figure out all the trade offs that are involved with that, and getting everybody on the same page as what is the best, most preferred option in terms of minimizing impact, but still getting all the benefits of doing the project,” Parsley added.

Parsley said the goal is to have about 30% of the preliminary engineering and that federal environmental review process completed by next year.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.