First Alert Forecast: Nicole pushes farther NE, temps dive into Sunday

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. evening, Nov. 11, 2022
By Claire Fry
Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Saturday! Impacts are winding down into the weekend; today’s forecast will look similar to today’s in regards to temperatures: upper 70s are likely with partly cloudy skies and slim shower chances. You will feel a big difference into Sunday morning starting off in the chilly 50s and only making it into the lower 60s as a cold front passes through the region and winds shift to bring in much cooler air from the north. Atmospheric conditions will provide a good chance for frost Sunday night with the middle 30s expected away from the immediate coastline.

After some much-needed rainfall from Nicole Thursday and Friday - netting in most places around an inch or so - across the Cape Fear Region, much drier conditions will take hold of the forecast through early next week. Our next set of moderate rain chances arrives late next Tuesday with low pressure moving across the southeast.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

FAQs about the First Alert Action Day program: https://www.wect.com/2022/01/13/first-alert-action-days-answering-your-faqs/

Plus, the official end to the Atlantic Hurricane Season is November 30th.Though late-season storms like Nicole are rare, it’s always a great idea to stay in the know: wect.com/hurricane.

