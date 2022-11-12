Armed robbery suspect in custody, charged with robbery of two Dollar General stores

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man is in custody after allegedly robbing two Dollar General stores in New Hanover County.

Kenneth Norville has been arrested for both armed robberies of the Dollar General on Castle Hayne Rd and Long Ridge Way, off of North College Road.

Norville has been charged with three counts of kidnapping and two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is in the New Hanover County Detention Facility with $350,000 secure bond.

Investigators say Norville went to the cashier in both stores, showed a gun and demanded cash from the employee, then left the store with money.

These robberies happened on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and Wednesday, Nov. 9.

