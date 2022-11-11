Wilmington play seeks to educate community on 1898 Massacre and Coup d’état

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A play showing at Thalian Hall this weekend is seeking to educate attendees on the events that transpired in Wilmington 124 years ago. “What The River Knows” is finally taking the stage after a third try and over twenty years of work.

This passion project was scheduled to debut in 2001 until two lead actors abandoned the production just before opening. In 2021, the project was shut down due to COVID. But third time is a charm, and it was able to premiere on the 124th anniversary of the 1898 massacre.

This is a fictional tale, although events are based off historical figures who were prominent in the 1898 massacre.

Created and written by a woman who has spent much of her life in Wilmington, it was already made into a feature-length screenplay and short film.

Alicia Inshiradu, the creator and director, said that throughout the years, the title was never consistent.

“It’s been actually several different titles over the years. I wrote this 24 years ago when I first came here. But I was down by the river one day with a friend. We were strolling The Riverwalk and we were just sort of looking down at the water. And she was just said, ‘Yeah, wow, what that river knows,’ And I was like, ‘Oh, what the river knows. That’s the title of it,’” said Inshiradu.

She also explained what the audience will expect to see during the play.

“The audience will leave knowing what happened on November 10, 1898. What we’re doing is we’re following a family. And there’s a young couple who actually die on November 10, 1898. And we get to actually follow the last six months of their lives from Decoration Day, May 30, 1898 through November 10,” explained Inshiradu.

The play helps explain the events from the end of May 1898 until November 10th, then it jumps 100 years to 1998, and that’s where the fictional scenes start unraveling.

She believes that Wilmington still needs healing and wants the audience to get a sense of where the community is now concerning the events of 1898 and the legacy that still lives on for current residents. In order to do so, she wanted the grand finale to have an uplifting and informational message.

