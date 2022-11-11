Wilmington leaders considering loan for permanent supportive housing rehabilitation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council is considering a loan of up to $698,593 to Cape Fear Collective for rehabilitation of permanent supportive housing in Wilmington.

Funds would come from money in the Community Development Block Grant - Corona Virus that was previously allocated for permanent supportive housing, according to the City of Wilmington.

The resolution states that a housing needs assessment for the city and New Hanover County was conducted last year and concluded that there was a gap of 320 housing units for people with under 30% of the Area Median Income. According to census data for Wilmington, that would mean earning less than about $15,341 per year.

The resolution also says that, according to the Tri-County (New Hanover, Pender, Brunswick) Continuum of Care reports for 2021, 959 people sought homeless housing assistance via coordinated entry. Of these, 233 were children, and 119 were chronically homeless.

The rehabilitation would be for Driftwood, a 15-unit property at 3820 Princess Place Drive for people with little to no income with a disability who have been homeless for at least a year. Permanent supportive housing also gives residents access to food, medicine and medication management. Residents can also receive help in mending their relationships with friends or family and in conflict resolution.

The funding would pay for a new roof, replacement of HVACs, new flooring and paint, kitchen and bathroom upgrades, along with other repairs.

Cape Fear Collective announced their partnerships with the Good Shepherd Center and Norco Management to help with case management and property management respectively in August.

The council will vote on the proposal at their meeting on Tuesday, November 15. You can submit public comments on via this online form.

