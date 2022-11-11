Veterans Benefits Live, VA in My Town to take place in Wilmington, seeks to help veterans expedite VA claims

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Veterans Benefits Live, VA in My Town event will be held at American Legion Post 10 in Wilmington from Nov. 17 to 19. The American Legion Department of North Carolina, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs have partnered to host this event.

According to the announcement, the event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 17 and 18, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 19. American Legion Post 10 is located at 702 Pine Grove Drive.

“This three-day event will bring service officers, claims adjudicators, and healthcare representatives face to face with veterans to help facilitate and expedite veterans’ new or existing VA disability claims, appeals, or other healthcare problems,” stated an announcement from Brunswick County.

According to the release, veterans who plan on attending will have the opportunity to:

File a new claim with the VA;

Ask questions about VA appeals or benefits to which they may be entitled;

Ask questions about VA health care;

Get assistance facilitating and expediting existing claims and appeals;

Receive information regarding benefit related VA programs.

Veterans with a Social Security number ending in a number between 00 and 33 are encouraged to attend on Nov. 17. For Nov. 18, those with a SSN ending between 34 and 66 are encouraged to attend. Those whose SSN end between 67 and 99 are encouraged to attend on Nov. 19.

Additionally, those who plan on attending are asked to present proper documentation concerning their case, including their DD214 and all medical records related to their disability.

For more information about this event, please visit the online sign-up portal. Event organizers have stated that pre-registration does not ensure that one will be seen. The event will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

