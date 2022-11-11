Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Survey: More than 3 million students admit tobacco use

Use of tobacco by young people is not good for their development, health officials said.
Use of tobacco by young people is not good for their development, health officials said.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new report shows a shocking number of middle and high school students are using tobacco products.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looked at information from the 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey and found that more than 3 million middle- and high-schoolers reported using tobacco this year, including cigarettes, cigars and smokeless tobacco.

E-cigarettes were the most commonly used.

Researchers warn that products containing nicotine can harm a young person’s brain and could increase their risk of addiction to other drugs in the future.

The director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products said in a statement on Thursday it’s clear there’s still more work to be done to reduce cigarette smoking among the nation’s youth.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
A man armed with a gun robbed the Dollar General located at 93 Long Ridge Way on Tuesday night.
NHCSO: Man armed with gun robs Dollar General
Charles Walton
Medical Board reprimands former NHRMC physician assistant after he provided Ambien to teenagers
Some parents in New Hanover County are concerned for their child’s safety at school. after a...
Parents concerned after principal sends email about recent missing persons cases involving students
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the community’s help in investigating an...
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for armed robbery suspect

Latest News

FILE - A KFC food box is seen in this file photo. KFC Germany said a Kristallnacht notification...
KFC apologizes for app alert urging orders for Kristallnacht
President Joe Biden is shown boarding Air Force One from Joint Base Andrews on Thursday night.
Biden off to climate talks, 1st leg of round-the-world trip
First lady Jill Biden speaks during a campaign event in Houston on Sunday. The first lady will...
First lady hosts Veterans Day breakfast, supports caregivers
A Veterans Benefits Live, VA in My Town event will be held at American Legion Post 10 in...
Veterans Benefits Live, VA in My Town to take place in Wilmington, seeks to help veterans expedite VA claims
This photo provided by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department in California shows three Olympic...
3 Olympic volleyball medals stolen from California home