Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Private road closure causing headaches for local businesses

The road itself is largely on private property but has provided access to businesses for years.
A road in Ogden was closed earlier this week by property owners working to build a new brewery...
A road in Ogden was closed earlier this week by property owners working to build a new brewery and bottle shop in the area. The road is private property, but businesses are feeling the impact of the limited access.(WECT)
By Michael Praats
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Business owners in the Holiday Village shopping center in Ogden are facing new challenges after an access road connecting Market Street to Lendire Road was blocked off by neighboring property owners. The road in question isn’t part of any official roadway map. Instead, it’s part of the private property according to New Hanover County records.

Property owners of the land in question are working to bring new businesses to the Ogden area with plans for a new brewery and bottle shop on the other side of the road. While the land is private according to property records the fact remains that the road has been utilized by the public for years.

“It has been an access for since February of 1994. The access is how our business gets people off of Market Street connecting the businesses to the local community right here behind us,” Chris Mitchell, owner of the North End Hair Shack, said.

The road is on private property, but it’s not clear what the future of access will look like since there are plans in the works to construct a new brewery and bottle shop.

Those plans went before the county’s Technical Review Committee earlier this year, and one of the members of the group working to develop the land told WECT they have been upfront about their plans and this should not have been a surprise for the businesses. However, he also said it appears there was a breakdown in communication between the shopping center’s owners and the businesses themselves.

With other popular businesses in the shopping center including Seven Mile Post, Exotic Hemp, and Breakthrough Nutrition, the loss of entrances poses a problem for customers and the businesses that rely on them.

“I’m usually cutting 15 to 20 people a day, I think yesterday, did about eight-day customers so it has directly affected my business,” Mitchell said.

He’s not alone. Mike Rivenbark owns Exotic Hemp, which is next door to the barbershop. After a fatal stabbing over the summer at his Surf City store, he worries about the impact the closure could have on emergency access.

“The main concern of mine with what happened at my other store is emergency vehicle right of way… With the road being closed, it can open up someone to lawsuits if something were to happen,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man armed with a gun robbed the Dollar General located at 93 Long Ridge Way on Tuesday night.
NHCSO: Man armed with gun robs Dollar General
Amelia Apple began working for the sheriff's office on June 30, 2022.
Detention officer fired after allegedly stealing an inflatable decoration
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Charles Walton
Medical Board reprimands former NHRMC physician assistant after he provided Ambien to teenagers
Some parents in New Hanover County are concerned for their child’s safety at school. after a...
Parents concerned after principal sends email about recent missing persons cases involving students

Latest News

Avelo
Avelo Airlines adds new flight from ILM to Fort Lauderdale
Cameron Art Museum has announced a call for descendants of the 1st, 5th, 10th, 27th, and 37th...
Cameron Art Museum announces call for USCT Descendants
Arthur Goddard, Jr.
Hamilton man held on $15 million bond after child sex charges arrest
Ceremonies held across Wilmington to celebrate Veterans Day
Ceremonies held across Wilmington to celebrate Veterans Day