Private road closure causing headaches for local businesses

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Business owners in the Holiday Village shopping center in Ogden are facing new challenges after an access road connecting Market Street to Lendire Road was blocked off by neighboring property owners. The road in question isn’t part of any official roadway map. Instead, it’s part of the private property according to New Hanover County records.

Property owners of the land in question are working to bring new businesses to the Ogden area with plans for a new brewery and bottle shop on the other side of the road. While the land is private according to property records the fact remains that the road has been utilized by the public for years.

“It has been an access for since February of 1994. The access is how our business gets people off of Market Street connecting the businesses to the local community right here behind us,” Chris Mitchell, owner of the North End Hair Shack, said.

The road is on private property, but it’s not clear what the future of access will look like since there are plans in the works to construct a new brewery and bottle shop.

Those plans went before the county’s Technical Review Committee earlier this year, and one of the members of the group working to develop the land told WECT they have been upfront about their plans and this should not have been a surprise for the businesses. However, he also said it appears there was a breakdown in communication between the shopping center’s owners and the businesses themselves.

With other popular businesses in the shopping center including Seven Mile Post, Exotic Hemp, and Breakthrough Nutrition, the loss of entrances poses a problem for customers and the businesses that rely on them.

“I’m usually cutting 15 to 20 people a day, I think yesterday, did about eight-day customers so it has directly affected my business,” Mitchell said.

He’s not alone. Mike Rivenbark owns Exotic Hemp, which is next door to the barbershop. After a fatal stabbing over the summer at his Surf City store, he worries about the impact the closure could have on emergency access.

“The main concern of mine with what happened at my other store is emergency vehicle right of way… With the road being closed, it can open up someone to lawsuits if something were to happen,” he said.

