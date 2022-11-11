Senior Connect
Pet of the Week: Dobby from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue

Dobby, who is approximately 4 years old, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue.
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dobby, who is approximately 4 years old, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue.

Although shy, Dobby is a very sweet dog who was rescued from a hoarding situation, per her handlers.

At a young age, it is believed that she was hit by a vehicle, likely creating a neurological issue that has affected Dobby’s gait. Additionally, she will need to wear doggie diapers due to incontinence.

Dobby is heartworm positive and will need injections as well.

FBAR stated that the neurological issue may be able to be fixed. Her new owners will need to visit a vet to determine this.

According to the FBAR website, the rescue will cover all costs related to Dobby’s health.

As Dobby is slow to trust humans, having another dog in the home is preferred. She gets along with cats and will need limited exercise. Those taking care of Dobby stated that she is not very active.

Those interested in adopting Dobby can inquire about her by sending an email to freedombridgeanimalrescuenc@gmail.com. Additionally, interested individuals can visit the Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue website.

