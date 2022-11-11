Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Mother charged with murder, torture of 11-year-old daughter; grandparents facing abuse charges

Authorities in California say 11-year-old Arabella McCormack died after she was rushed to the...
Authorities in California say 11-year-old Arabella McCormack died after she was rushed to the hospital in August.(San Diego County Sheriff's Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The mother and grandfather of an 11-year-old California girl who was allegedly tortured and starved for years have been arrested and charged with murder, while her grandmother faces abuse charges.

Leticia McCormack, 49, and her parents pleaded not guilty to the charges Wednesday in the San Diego suburb of El Cajon.

Prosecutors say McCormack and her parents, Adella and Stanley Tom, abused and tortured the girl and her two younger siblings, ages 6 and 7, for about five and a half years.

The 11-year-old identified as Arabella died in August, according to the court complaint.

McCormack was an ordained elder at the Rock Church in San Diego. The three were arrested Monday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man armed with a gun robbed the Dollar General located at 93 Long Ridge Way on Tuesday night.
NHCSO: Man armed with gun robs Dollar General
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Charles Walton
Medical Board reprimands former NHRMC physician assistant after he provided Ambien to teenagers
Some parents in New Hanover County are concerned for their child’s safety at school. after a...
Parents concerned after principal sends email about recent missing persons cases involving students
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the community’s help in investigating an...
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for armed robbery suspect

Latest News

Jan. 6th Committee hearing
Jan. 6th Committee deadline approaches for former President Trump
COMMERCIAL IMAGE - In this photo taken by AP Images for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment,...
Kevin Conroy, a defining voice of Batman, dies at 66
Arthur Goddard, Jr.
Hamilton man held on $15 million bond after child sex charges arrest
A full-grown buck broke into a family's home and became trapped. (SPECTRUM NEWS MILWAUKEE, CELL...
Deer breaks into home after mistaking reindeer decoration for possible mate
Destruction is seen in Kherson, Ukraine.
Zelenskyy says Ukrainian special military units in Kherson