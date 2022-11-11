Senior Connect
“It’s wonderful:” Wilmington community honors America’s Veterans

As the country’s first World War II Heritage City, Wilmington is home to thousands of military families.
By Zach Solon
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The city of Wilmington has a significant military history. As the country’s first World War II Heritage City, Wilmington is home to thousands of military families. On this Veterans Day, those who served our nation can salute each other.

“Being able to come back home and still celebrate and be around other Veterans that have gone through the same thing, whether it was my war, a war before my time, it just gives you a sense of humbleness,” said U.S. Army Veteran Andreah Anderson.

Honor was a common theme across the city Friday during ceremonies at UNCW, Cape Fear Community College, and Long Leaf Park. U.S. Navy Veteran says that support for Veterans, by Veterans makes him proud.

“It’s amazing,” Rutledge said. “It’s a big family. And like all families, we have our differences, but when it comes down to it, if it’s something like even today, everybody gets together and makes it happen.”

Military service offers a sense of camaraderie only those who have served our country can know. It is a feeling they share with each other on Veterans Day.

“Even if we don’t serve in the same branch, or in the same time period, once we’re all in the same room, you can tell it’s a magnet,” said Anderson. “We all pull together. We’re like ‘Okay, how can we take care of each other?’”

That sense of caring and inherent pride is not lost on World War II Veteran Norris Rhinehart.

“I’m happy that I am here because wow. It’s wonderful, wonderful, wonderful!” Rhinehart said.

To find a list of Veterans Day celebrations happening across southeastern North Carolina, click here.

