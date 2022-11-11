Senior Connect
Holiday Train Expo to feature over 30 model trains

Holiday Train Expo
Holiday Trian Expo(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Model Railroad Society’s Holiday Train Expo will feature over 30 trains from Thanksgiving to New Years.

The 12-layout expo will be shown at the Dillard’s Wing of the Independence Mall on Saturdays and Sundays from Noon to 5 p.m. starting on November 26 with a special opening day on Friday, November 25. The display will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

After Christmas, the display will be open from December 27 to 30.

Entry is $7 for adults, $5 for children and free for infants.

If you need information, you can reach out to Barry Lantz at 910-270-2899.

