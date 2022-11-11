Senior Connect
Hamilton man held on $15 million bond after child sex charges arrest

Arthur Goddard, Jr.
Arthur Goddard, Jr.(Edgecombe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is being held on a $15 million bond after his arrest in Pitt County on two dozen child sex charges.

Edgecombe County deputies said back in late August they started an investigation that two children had been sexually assaulted for several years by a friend of their mother.

Arthur Goddard, Jr. was developed as a suspect and with the help of deputies from Martin and Pitt counties, the Hamilton man was arrested on Thursday.

The 58-year-old Goddard is charged with the following:

  • 5 counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult
  • 2 counts of first degree statutory rape
  • 3 counts of statutory sex offense with a child less than or equal to 15
  • 8 counts of statutory rape of child less than or equal to 15
  • 4 counts of sexual act by substitute parent/custodian
  • 2 counts of statutory rape of child by adult

His first court appearance will be on Monday in Edgecombe County.

