Detention officer fired after allegedly stealing an inflatable decoration

Amelia Apple began working for the sheriff's office on June 30, 2022.
Amelia Apple began working for the sheriff's office on June 30, 2022.
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A woman was terminated from her job as a detention officer for Brunswick County after she was charged with misdemeanor larceny for allegedly stealing an inflatable decoration on November 6.

Amelia Apple, a 21-year-old resident of Ash, joined the sheriff’s office in June of this year, according to a sheriff’s office representative.

Per a criminal summons on Nov. 7, she stole an inflatable decoration valued at about $250 from Chubby Buddha on Nov. 6. She was charged with misdemeanor larceny and fired from her job at the jail on Nov. 7.

