Detention officer fired after allegedly stealing an inflatable decoration

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A woman was terminated from her job as a detention officer for Brunswick County after she was charged with misdemeanor larceny for allegedly stealing an inflatable decoration on November 6.

Amelia Apple, a 21-year-old resident of Ash, joined the sheriff’s office in June of this year, according to a sheriff’s office representative.

Per a criminal summons on Nov. 7, she stole an inflatable decoration valued at about $250 from Chubby Buddha on Nov. 6. She was charged with misdemeanor larceny and fired from her job at the jail on Nov. 7.

