City of Wilmington to consider improvements to Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council will consider funding several updates to Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park.
The recommended improvements will cost $79,790 through reimbursement funds from Live Nation Worldwide, Inc. The improvements would include:
- Design and construction of Sanitrax portable restrooms that connect directly to the city’s sewer system
- WiFi bollards for access points throughout the park
- Modifications to the height of stage rigging to accommodate Live Nation equipment
- Additional IT elements to accommodate Live Nation operation needs
- Reimbursement from Live Nation for repairs made to permeable pavers along Cowan Street
- Concrete added to the roundabout median on Cowan Street
Councilmembers will consider the funding during its meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m.
