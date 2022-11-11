City of Wilmington to consider improvements to Live Oak Bank Pavilion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council will consider funding several updates to Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park.

The recommended improvements will cost $79,790 through reimbursement funds from Live Nation Worldwide, Inc. The improvements would include:

Design and construction of Sanitrax portable restrooms that connect directly to the city’s sewer system

WiFi bollards for access points throughout the park

Modifications to the height of stage rigging to accommodate Live Nation equipment

Additional IT elements to accommodate Live Nation operation needs

Reimbursement from Live Nation for repairs made to permeable pavers along Cowan Street

Concrete added to the roundabout median on Cowan Street

Councilmembers will consider the funding during its meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

