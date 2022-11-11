Senior Connect
City of Wilmington to consider improvements to Live Oak Bank Pavilion

City council members will consider approving several updates to Live Oak Bank Pavilion at...
City council members will consider approving several updates to Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park during a Nov. 15 meeting.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council will consider funding several updates to Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park.

The recommended improvements will cost $79,790 through reimbursement funds from Live Nation Worldwide, Inc. The improvements would include:

  • Design and construction of Sanitrax portable restrooms that connect directly to the city’s sewer system
  • WiFi bollards for access points throughout the park
  • Modifications to the height of stage rigging to accommodate Live Nation equipment
  • Additional IT elements to accommodate Live Nation operation needs
  • Reimbursement from Live Nation for repairs made to permeable pavers along Cowan Street
  • Concrete added to the roundabout median on Cowan Street

Councilmembers will consider the funding during its meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

