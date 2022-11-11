Cameron Art Museum to celebrate 60 years at fall gala

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cameron Art Museum will hold its 60-year Gala on Saturday, Nov. 12 to celebrate the arts.

“This year’s gala will feature music from Mangroove along with party-band headliners Fantasy taking over the dance floor. CAM Cafe’s Chef Chip Pridgen and community partners will be showcasing their culinary skills with delicious food and craft cocktails. A raffle to an incredible destination of the winner’s choice will be part of the evening’s festivities as well,” states CAM in a press release.

WECT’s Frances Weller will host a live auction to cap off the celebration.

You can buy tickets and sponsorships at the Cameron Art Museum website.

