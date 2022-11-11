Senior Connect
Avelo Airlines adds new flight from ILM to Fort Lauderdale

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Avelo Airlines has added a new nonstop destination out of ILM airport to Fort Lauderdale.

This brings the airline to three nonstop locations from Wilmington. The other locations are in New Haven, CT and Orlando, FL.

“Our Wilmington Customers already know that Avelo is the most convenient and affordable way to travel. Now flying to Fort Lauderdale is easier than ever – whether for vacation, a weekend getaway, or reconnecting with family and friends,” Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said in a press release.

