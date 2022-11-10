Tracking Nicole in the Cape Fear region

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - As Nicole makes it’s way to the Carolinas, there are a few things to keep in mind.

We are expecting strong rip currents and beach erosion, and as a result, it’s encouraged to stay away from the water. Gusty winds are also on the radar, so it’s a good idea to to remove any outside furniture or any type of debris that could be impacted by strong winds. Also, to help reduce water damage, ensure your gutters and drains are clear.

I spoke with David Heglar, the emergency manager of Kure Beach, and he explained what they are doing to prepare and what residents can do as well.

“We are worried about the big swells and urge people to not go near the water. We’ve even removed everything from the beaches. Another potential issue are the storm drains. People need to look at their property and remove loose leaves on the ground,” said Heglar.

With the fall season here, there are a lot of leaves already on the ground. These leaves can easy clog the storm drains if blown into them.

This storm is not expected to impact southeastern North Carolina as much as Hurricane Ian did, but it’s still a strong storm that residents should be mindful of.

