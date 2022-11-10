Senior Connect
This week’s high school football playoff matchups

Generic football
Generic football(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Second round of the playoffs

4A

#13 Southern Alamance at #4 New Hanover - Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

#18 Hoggard at #2 New Bern - Thursday, 7:00 p.m.

3A

#22 Lee County at #6 North Brunswick - Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

2A

#16 Trask at #1 Princeton - Thursday, 7:00 p.m.

#12 Wallace-Rose Hill at #5 Northeastern - Thursday, 7:00 p.m.

#14 Holmes at #3 Whiteville - Thursday, 6:00 p.m.

1A

#26 East Columbus at #23 Perquimans - Thursday, 5:00 p.m.

#18 Pender at #2 North Moore - Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

#21 Washington County at #5 West Columbus - Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

