Theatre For All Holiday Show to be staged on Dec. 1-2

A Theatre For All event, though not the holiday show
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Theatre For All Holiday Show is set to take place on December 1-2 at the Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington.

Theatre For all is a Wilmington-based theatre company for actors with disabilities. This year’s show “Past and Presents” centers around four friends who share the gift of their most important moments.

The TFA Dance Company, Choir and Academy Company will open each show.

The Dec. 1 show is free but accepts donations, while the Dec. 2 show is the gala performance and fundraiser with tickets priced at $25 for adults and $5 for children. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. on both nights. You can buy tickets on the TFA website.

“Those who attend our performances know they leave with a heart full of joy. Our actors love to be on stage and delight in engaging with the audience,” said TFA Co-Founder and Executive Director Kim Henry. “This year’s show will have audiences laughing, crying and singing along with these unforgettable characters whose stories embrace the humor, tragedy and beauty of the human experience.”

