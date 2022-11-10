Six new Avelo flights added from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to Florida
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Avelo Airlines has announced six flights from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to airports in Florida to begin in February of next year, per an Avelo announcement.
This coincides with 50 new jobs in the area, and the company plans to add another Boeing Next-Generation 737 in the first half of 2023. In Wilmington, Avelo runs routes to Fort Lauderdale, FL, New Haven, CT and Orlando, FL.
The routes are:
- Orlando (MCO)
- Effective February 2, 2023 – Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday
- Tampa (TPA)
- Effective February 3, 2023 - Monday and Friday
- Effective February 16, 2023 – Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday
- Fort Lauderdale (FLL)
- Effective February 16, 2023 – Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday
- Fort Myers (RSW)
- Effective February 16, 2023 – Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday
- Sarasota-Bradenton (SRQ)
- Effective February 17, 2023 – Monday, Friday and Saturday
- West Palm Beach (PBI)
- Effective February 17, 2023 – Monday, Friday and Saturday
