Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python

A Florida python's last big meal was a doozy. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A python’s last big meal turned out to be quite a doozy, or so scientists in Florida discovered when they opened it up.

The scientists could tell the Burmese python tried to eat something big before it died. When they performed a necropsy, they discovered that it was a whole alligator.

Rosie Moore was one of the scientists who investigated the snake’s diet.

“I actually thought it was pretty gross too and I’m used to necropsies and things.”

The 5-foot long alligator was still fairly intact, and reportedly smelled terrible.

“Oh my gosh. We were taking breaks running outside trying to get some fresh air,” Moore said. “I’ve never smelled anything like that.”

The state of Florida encourages people to kill Burmese pythons because they eat so many other species and produce rapidly.

Moore said the problem with the pythons is referred to as a python invasion.

The alligator inside the python video went viral on Moore’s Instagram page. Along with being a scientist, Moore is also models.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1 million prize won from Powerball drawing at gas station in Wilmington
Mackenzie Rogers
Police in Wilmington searching for missing woman
Cody Blake Yarbrough
Wilmington Police searching for missing man
Some parents in New Hanover County are concerned for their child’s safety at school. after a...
Parents concerned after principal sends email about recent missing persons cases involving students
The Wilmington Police Department has released a statement concerning recent social media posts...
Wilmington Police Department responds to ‘false information’ on social media concerning missing persons

Latest News

FILE - The burned hull of the dive boat Conception is brought to the surface by a salvage team...
Dive boat captain pleads not guilty in fiery deaths of 34
Elon Musk’s memo followed a livestreamed conversation trying to assuage major advertisers...
Twitter survival at stake, Musk warns as remote work ends
The National Parks Service is waiving fees at all sites to celebrate Veterans Day.
National Park Service waiving fees on Veterans Day; unveils free lifetime military pass
WECT has now obtained the videos along with audio recordings conducted by Internal Affairs that...
EXCLUSIVE: Racist rants released of former WPD officers recorded on police cam