Pender County Schools to host Feast of Hope for people in need

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools is supporting the annual Feast of Hope to provide Thanksgiving meals to people in need on Thanksgiving Day.

Over the last two years, Feast of Hope has provided more than 1,500 meals in the Pender County and Wilmington areas, which includes a hot Thanksgiving plate dinner, dessert, care package and a message of hope.

Meals will be served at Northside Church from 9 a.m. until noon on a first-come, first-served basis. Pre-orders are preferred and can be placed here. Delivery service is also an option.

To volunteer, click here or contact Aja Winstead at her email here or at 910-431-0418 for more information.

