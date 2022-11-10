NHCSO: Man armed with gun robs Dollar General

NEW HANOVER CO., N.C. (WECT) - A man armed with a gun robbed the Dollar General located at 93 Long Ridge Way on Tuesday night.

“At 8:42 p.m. the robber entered the Dollar General and approached the counter where one employee was working, brandished a firearm and demanded money,” the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release. “The employee compiled with the robber and gave over cash from the till.”

Officials say the suspect was last seen walking toward the Taco Bell on N. College Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Dollar General located at 2523 Castle Hayne Road was the victim of an armed robbery Wednesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (910) 798-4162 or through the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office app.

Armed Robbery pic.twitter.com/ephys4TR1H — New Hanover Sheriff (@NewHanoverSO) November 10, 2022

