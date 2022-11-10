New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for armed robbery suspect

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent armed robbery.

Per the report, deputies responded to the Dollar General at 2523 Castle Hayne Road following an apparent armed robbery. Authorities stated that at 8:47 p.m., the suspect entered the store and approached the counter.

The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded money from an employee. The employee complied and gave over cash until the suspect left the store, traveling in an unknown direction.

At this time, the NHCSO is seeking any information that may help identify the suspect. Those with information are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (910) 798-4162 or through the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office app.

