Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Man charged in connection with online threat to synagogues

FBI sent a warning to synagogues in New Jersey last week, reporting there are credible threats...
FBI sent a warning to synagogues in New Jersey last week, reporting there are credible threats to the places of worship. An 18-year-old man has now been charged in connection to the online threats.
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of posting a broad online threat last week that spurred heightened security at Jewish synagogues and schools in New Jersey is now facing a criminal charge.

Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that 18-year-old Omar Alkattoul, of Sayreville, is charged with transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce.

He’s scheduled to make his initial court appearance in Newark on Thursday afternoon, where he will be represented by a federal public defender.

That office generally does not comment on cases. He could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1 million prize won from Powerball drawing at gas station in Wilmington
Mackenzie Rogers
Police in Wilmington searching for missing woman
Cody Blake Yarbrough
Wilmington Police searching for missing man
Some parents in New Hanover County are concerned for their child’s safety at school. after a...
Parents concerned after principal sends email about recent missing persons cases involving students
The Wilmington Police Department has released a statement concerning recent social media posts...
Wilmington Police Department responds to ‘false information’ on social media concerning missing persons

Latest News

This specially made bike means the world to Kevin Hebert, and now it has been found by a member...
‘It means a great deal’: Disabled Air Force veteran in Wilmington’s stolen bike is found
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $473M more to Sandy Hook families
An engaged Tucson couple is asking for your help after a group of teenagers stole the...
Teen porch pirates steal bride-to-be’s wedding dress off front porch, couple says
Now in its 28th year, the festival will showcase 136 independent and international films along...
Cucalorus Film Festival to begin next week
FILE - U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Brown, right, with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, checks...
US sending Ukraine $400 million more in military aid