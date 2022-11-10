‘I’ll definitely bring her something’: Nash County man vows to pay it back to employee who convinced him to buy winning $100K Powerball ticket

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WRAL) - Michael Buck needed some convincing to buy a Powerball ticket to test his luck at winning the record $2.04 billion jackpot.

While Buck didn’t win the jackpot prize, the 62-year-old Rocky Mount man did win $100,000.

“The girl at the pharmacy told me they sold Powerball tickets at customer service,” Buck said. “I told her, ‘If I win, I’ll come back and buy you a car.’”

Buck, who works as a solutions architect, matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000 on his Power Play ticket. The prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X Power Play multiplier hit.

“I didn’t hit the jackpot, so I can’t buy her a car, but I’ll definitely bring her something,” Buck said.

Buck bought his $3 Quick Pick ticket from the Walmart Supercenter at 1511 Benvenue Road in Rocky Mount.

“I usually start playing when the jackpot [surpasses] $500 million,” he said. “This win really is quite extraordinary.”

The rest of the story can be read at WRAL here.

