Friends of the Battleship North Carolina launch Wreaths of Honor, will display purchased wreaths on battleship

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Friends of the Battleship North Carolina have announced the start of their first Wreaths of Honor program, which will run until Nov. 21.

Per the announcement, the program allows the community to honor veterans and active-duty service members during the upcoming holiday season.

The organization stated that they are selling 20-inch evergreen wreaths, which will be displayed on the Battleship North Carolina’s lifelines. Each wreath costs $35, and will be personalized to include a card containing the name, branch of service and years served of the individual to be honored.

Those interested in purchasing a wreath must do so on the Friends of the Battleship North Carolina website by Nov. 21. Participants will receive a photo of their purchased wreaths.

The wreaths will be displayed from Dec. 7 to Jan. 7. According to the announcement, all proceeds will benefit the Friends’ “Preserve the Legacy” effort to fund programs, acquisitions and restoration of the battleship.

